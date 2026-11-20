The Volkswagen Virtus facelift will be launched in India on December 11, 2026. The design of the Virtus facelift has already been revealed ahead of its official launch. Let’s take a look at expected features and specs of the updated model of the sedan.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Engine

The Volkswagen Virtus is expected to retain the same engine options: 1-litre TSi turbo petrol and 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol.

However, the brand is expected to introduce an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission with the 1-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine is expected to retain the same 6-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched At ₹1.98 Lakh: Gets Traction Control, TFT Cluster, And More

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Design

As noted earlier, the design of the Virtus facelift has already been unveiled ahead of its official launch. We have divided the design into three categories for a better understanding; let’s take a look.

Front End

The front end of the Volkswagen Virtus facelift has received the most amount of attention in terms of revised exterior styling. Key details include:

Sleek LED headlight units outlined by LED DRLs

A new, sleeker grille connects the headlamps

The grille features the brand’s logo & a red ‘GT’ badge on the right side

The logo features an illuminated ‘V’, signifying the initial letter of the company

An aggressive revised bumper with wider lower intakes also gets geometric detailing

No fog lamps