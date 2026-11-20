The Volkswagen Virtus facelift will be launched in India on December 11, 2026. The design of the Virtus facelift has already been revealed ahead of its official launch. Let’s take a look at expected features and specs of the updated model of the sedan.
Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Engine
The Volkswagen Virtus is expected to retain the same engine options: 1-litre TSi turbo petrol and 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol.
However, the brand is expected to introduce an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission with the 1-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine is expected to retain the same 6-speed automatic transmission.
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Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Design
As noted earlier, the design of the Virtus facelift has already been unveiled ahead of its official launch. We have divided the design into three categories for a better understanding; let’s take a look.
Front End
The front end of the Volkswagen Virtus facelift has received the most amount of attention in terms of revised exterior styling. Key details include:
Sleek LED headlight units outlined by LED DRLs
A new, sleeker grille connects the headlamps
The grille features the brand’s logo & a red ‘GT’ badge on the right side
The logo features an illuminated ‘V’, signifying the initial letter of the company
An aggressive revised bumper with wider lower intakes also gets geometric detailing
No fog lamps
Side Profile
The sedan retains its overall silhouette. New details include contrasting dark alloy wheels, black mirror housings, a sloping roofline, and conventional pull-type door handles.
A GT badge is placed on the front fender, and a teaser shot shows a single-pane sunroof and a shark fin antenna.
Rear Profile
At the rear, the Virtus facelift features split-type taillamps with a black appliqué connecting them.
The rear bumper also features black lower inserts with geometric patterns and a boot-mounted lip spoiler that enhances the sedan’s sporty appeal. A GT badge is placed on the lower right part of the boot.
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Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Features
The interior and features of the Virtus facelift remain under wraps. We expect the updated model of the sedan to come equipped with the following key features:
- A 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster
- A 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- A single-pane sunroof
- A wireless phone charger
- An 8-speaker audio system
- An automatic climate control system
- A 360-degree camera
- Front parking sensors
- 6 airbags
- A Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Auto-dimming IRVM