The Volkswagen Virtus Facelift has been officially revealed ahead of its official launch. Notably, the brand shared the first teaser of the Virtus facelift recenlty. The forthcoming model will come packed with several new features including a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, revised exterior styling, and more.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Exterior

As mentioned earlier, the Volkswagen Virtus Facelift features a slew of revised styling. We have segregated the key details in three parts: Front End, Side Profile, and Rear End, for a better understanding.

Front End

The front end of the Volkswagen Virtus facelift has received the most amount of attention in terms of revised exterior styling. Key details include:

Sleek LED headlight units outlined by LED DRLs

A new, sleeker grille connects the headlamps

The grille features the brand’s logo & a red ‘GT’ badge on the right side

The logo features an illuminated ‘V’, signifying the initial letter of the company

An aggressive revised bumper with wider lower intakes also gets geometric detailing

No fog lamps

Side Profile

The sedan retains its overall silhouette. New details include contrasting dark alloy wheels, black mirror housings, a sloping roofline, and conventional pull-type door handles. A GT badge is placed on the front fender, and a teaser shot shows a single-pane sunroof and a shark fin antenna.