The Volkswagen Virtus Facelift has been officially revealed ahead of its official launch. Notably, the brand shared the first teaser of the Virtus facelift recenlty. The forthcoming model will come packed with several new features including a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, revised exterior styling, and more.
Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Exterior
As mentioned earlier, the Volkswagen Virtus Facelift features a slew of revised styling. We have segregated the key details in three parts: Front End, Side Profile, and Rear End, for a better understanding.
Front End
The front end of the Volkswagen Virtus facelift has received the most amount of attention in terms of revised exterior styling. Key details include:
- Sleek LED headlight units outlined by LED DRLs
- A new, sleeker grille connects the headlamps
- The grille features the brand’s logo & a red ‘GT’ badge on the right side
- The logo features an illuminated ‘V’, signifying the initial letter of the company
- An aggressive revised bumper with wider lower intakes also gets geometric detailing
- No fog lamps
Side Profile
The sedan retains its overall silhouette. New details include contrasting dark alloy wheels, black mirror housings, a sloping roofline, and conventional pull-type door handles. A GT badge is placed on the front fender, and a teaser shot shows a single-pane sunroof and a shark fin antenna.
Rear Profile
At the rear, the Virtus facelift features split-type taillamps with a black appliqué connecting them. The rear bumper also features black lower inserts with geometric patterns and a boot-mounted lip spoiler that enhances the sedan’s sporty appeal. A GT badge is placed on the lower right part of the boot.
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Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Features
The Interior of the Volkswagen Virtus facelift is yet to be revealed. However, we expect the updated model to mirror the Taigun in terms of cabin layout and other details. Key features of the Virtus facelift are expected to include:
- A 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster
- A 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- A single-pane sunroof
- A wireless phone charger
- An 8-speaker audio system
- An automatic climate control system
- A 360-degree camera
- Front parking sensors
- 6 airbags
- A Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Auto-dimming IRVM
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Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Engine
The Volkswagen Virtus is expected to continue retain the same engine options: 1-litre TSi turbo petrol and 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol. However, it is expected to introduce an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission with the 1-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine is expected to retain the same 6-speed automatic transmission.