Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has added a new Land Rover Defender Octa worth ₹3 crore to his garage. The actor has bought the Narvik Black shade of the Defender Octa. Let’s take a look at the features and engine specs of the actor’s new Defender Octa.
Shahid Kapoor’s New Ride
The video of the actor driving his new Land Rover Defender Octa has been shared by many users on Instagram. The actor can be seen driving a black Defender Octa with gold Defender lettering. You can check the video here:
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Land Rover Defender Octa Price
The Land Rover Defender Octa is priced from ₹2.42 crore ex-showroom in India. However, the on-road prices vary depending on the add-ons and can reach up to ₹3.2 crore on-road.
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Land Rover Defender Octa: Features
The Land Rover Defender Octa comes packed with a slew of advanced features. Key ones include:
- Performance-oriented front seats
- Semi-aniline leatherette
- 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- 12.3-inch instrument cluster
- A heads-up display
- A 4-zone climate control system
- A cool box under the front armrest
- A sliding panoramic sunroof
- An interior rear-view camera
- 3D surround camera
- A Level 2 ADAS Suite
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Land Rover Defender Octa Engine
The Land Rover Defender is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine. Key powertrain specs of the Defender Octa are as follows:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol
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Transmission
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8-speed automatic transmission
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Power Output
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626 hp
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Torque Output
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750 Nm
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Drivertrain
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Full-time All-Wheel Drive (AWD)