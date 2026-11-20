Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has added a new Land Rover Defender Octa worth ₹3 crore to his garage. The actor has bought the Narvik Black shade of the Defender Octa. Let’s take a look at the features and engine specs of the actor’s new Defender Octa.

The video of the actor driving his new Land Rover Defender Octa has been shared by many users on Instagram. The actor can be seen driving a black Defender Octa with gold Defender lettering. You can check the video here:

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Land Rover Defender Octa Price

The Land Rover Defender Octa is priced from ₹2.42 crore ex-showroom in India. However, the on-road prices vary depending on the add-ons and can reach up to ₹3.2 crore on-road.

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Land Rover Defender Octa: Features

The Land Rover Defender Octa comes packed with a slew of advanced features. Key ones include:

Performance-oriented front seats

Semi-aniline leatherette

13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

12.3-inch instrument cluster

A heads-up display

A 4-zone climate control system

A cool box under the front armrest

A sliding panoramic sunroof

An interior rear-view camera

3D surround camera

A Level 2 ADAS Suite

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