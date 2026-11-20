Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has changed the rules for renewal of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. As per the new rules, the renewal will depend on the age of a vehicle.
BS-VI vehicles are the ones to get the highest benefits. However, commercial BS-VI vehicles get fewer benefits in comparison to private vehicles. Let’s take a look at the new PUC certificate rules.
PUC Validity For Private Vehicles
New PUC rules specify the validity for BS-I, BS-II, BS-III, BS-IV, and BS-VI private vehicles. You can check the new validity period of the PUC certificate in the table below:
|
Vehicle Category
|
PUC Certificate Validity
|
BS-I
|
3 Months
|
BS-II
|
3 Months
|
BS-III
|
3 Months
|
BS-IV
|
6 Months
|
BS-VI
|
Up to 3 Years
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PUC Certificate Validity For BS-VI Vehicles
While BS-VI private vehicles get up to 3 years of validity for a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, the renewal period is also divided as per the age of the vehicles.
Registration To 6 Years: If your vehicle is up to 6 years old from its date of registration, your PUC certificate will be valid for up to 3 years.
6 Years To 10 Years: If your vehicle is 6 to 10 years old, your PUC certificate will be valid for 1 year.
More than 10 Years: If your vehicle is older than 10 years from its date of registration, your PUC certificate will be valid for a period of 6 months.
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PUC Certificate Validity For Commercial Vehicles
The PUC Certificate validity for BS-VI vehicles is also dependent on their age, and further details can be found in the table below:
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Vehicles’ Age
|
PUC Certificate Validity
|
New To 6 Years Old
|
2 Years
|
6 Years To 10 years
|
1 year
|
More Than 10 years
|
6 Months
Important: The age of the vehicle mentioned have been measured from the registration date.