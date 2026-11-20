Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has changed the rules for renewal of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. As per the new rules, the renewal will depend on the age of a vehicle.

BS-VI vehicles are the ones to get the highest benefits. However, commercial BS-VI vehicles get fewer benefits in comparison to private vehicles. Let’s take a look at the new PUC certificate rules.

PUC Validity For Private Vehicles

New PUC rules specify the validity for BS-I, BS-II, BS-III, BS-IV, and BS-VI private vehicles. You can check the new validity period of the PUC certificate in the table below:

Vehicle Category PUC Certificate Validity BS-I 3 Months BS-II 3 Months BS-III 3 Months BS-IV 6 Months BS-VI Up to 3 Years

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PUC Certificate Validity For BS-VI Vehicles

While BS-VI private vehicles get up to 3 years of validity for a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, the renewal period is also divided as per the age of the vehicles.