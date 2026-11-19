The JSW Combat SUV has been spied completely undisguised ahead of the brand's official entry in the Indian Market. Notably, JSW Motors will make its entry in the country as an independent brand on December 4, 2026. JSW Combat Spied Undisguised The JSW Combat has been spied on completely undisguised for the first time. The SUV retains the overall contours of the Jetour T2 SUV that it is based on. The only visible change is a new grille with COMBAT lettering.

Notably, the Jetour T2 features a grille with JETOUR lettering at the front. The Combat retains all other Jetour T2 design elements. We have segregated the design details of the SUV into three categories: Front, Side Profile, and Rear, for a better understanding.

Front: An upright front fascia with square-shaped LED headlights and square-shaped split LED DRLs, with a chunky bumper and a muscular silver skid plate with ice-cube-shaped fog lamps placed on each end. Side Profile: The recent spy shots have revealed that the SUV will feature a boxy contour. On the sides, it is expected to get flared wheel arches, thick black body cladding, black trims surrounding the window area, traditional pull-type door handles, a running board, and black roof rails.

Rear: On the rear, the SUV is expected to feature a vertically placed rectangular taillight setup with split lights, a rear storage box, and massive bumpers with integrated reflectors. Also Read: Hyundai Verna Gets 5-Star In BNCAP: Check Safety Ratings And Features JSW Combat SUV: Expected Powertrain The JSW Combat is based on the Jetour T2, which is sold internationally with the options of a PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and an all-electric powertrain. However, JSW Combat is expected to be offered in a PHEV variant only.

Key expected powertrain details might include: Category Specifications Engine Capacity 1.5-litre turbo petrol Battery Capacity 18.4 kWh Transmission 3-Speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive (FWD)/ 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) Maximum Power Output Up to 360 Hp Maximum Torque Output 610 Nm Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Scores 5-Star In BNCAP: Check Safety Ratings And Features JSW Combat Features While the brand has not yet revealed the interior/features of the JSW Combat, it is expected to mirror the cabin layout and features list of the Jetour T2. Key details are expected to be:

A 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Ventilated seats

A 10.25-inch instrument cluster

An electrically adjustable driver seat

Memory function for driver seat

A 540-degree camera

A 12-speaker Sony sound system

A Level 2 ADAS system