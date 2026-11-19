The Hyundai Verna has secured a 5-star rating in crash tests organised by Bharat NCAP (BNCAP). Notably, the Verna was the first Made-In-India Hyundai Car to secure a 5-star rating in Global NCAP.

Hyundai Verna BNCAP Ratings Explained

The Hyundai Verna has secured a 5-star rating in terms of Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), as well as a Child Occupant Protection (COP). Scores secured by the sedan can be checked in the table below: