The Hyundai Verna has secured a 5-star rating in crash tests organised by Bharat NCAP (BNCAP). Notably, the Verna was the first Made-In-India Hyundai Car to secure a 5-star rating in Global NCAP.
Hyundai Verna BNCAP Ratings Explained
The Hyundai Verna has secured a 5-star rating in terms of Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), as well as a Child Occupant Protection (COP). Scores secured by the sedan can be checked in the table below:
|
Category
|
Maximum Points
|
Points Secured
|
Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)
|
32
|
28.22
|
Child Occupant Protection (COP)
|
49
|
44
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Hyundai Verna Engine & Specs
The Hyundai Verna comes equipped with two engine options. You can check the powertrain details of the Verna in the table below:
|
Category
|
Specifications
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (NA)
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/6-speed iVT (NA petrol)
|
Power Output
|
113 hp (NA Petrol)
|
Torque Output
|
143.8 Nm (NA Petrol)
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Hyundai Verna Safety Features
The Hyundai Verna comes equipped with a slew of active and passive features. Key safety features include:
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- 6 airbags as standard
- Up to 7 airbags on select trims
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
- Hill Start Assist Control
- Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
- ABS with EBD
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- Level 2 ADAS Suite