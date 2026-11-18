Indian cricket team all-rounder Shivam Dube has added a new Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV to his car collection. Notably, the Mahindra XEV 9S has recently secured a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash tests. Let’s take a look at the features and specs of the electric SUV.

Shivam Dube’s New Mahindra XEV 9S Shivam Dube has added the Stealth Black Mahindra XEV 9S to his car collection. NBS International Mahindra shared the video of the cricketer taking delivery of his XEV 9S on its official Instagram account. You can check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahindra NBS International (@nbs_international.mahindra) Also Read: Inside MS Dhoni’s Garage: Why He Is Cricket’s Ultimate Automotive Connoisseur Mahindra XEV 9S: Prices The Mahindra XEV 9S is available in a total of 6 variants, based on three battery packs: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh. The XEV 9S prices in the Indian market range from ₹19.95 lakh to ₹30.20 lakh; all prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read: Mini Cooper SE Bookings Commence In India: Launch On November 27; Up To 402 Km Range Mahindra XEV 9S: Range & Specs As mentioned earlier, the Mahindra XEV 9S is available in a total of 3 battery packs: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh. You can check the claimed range and specs for each of these battery packs in the table below:

Category Specifications Battery Capacity 59 kWh/70 kWh/79 kWh Range 521 km (59 kWh)

600 km (70 kWh)

679 km (79 kWh) Power Output 228 bhp (59 kWh)

240 bhp (70 kWh)

282 bhp (79 kWh) Torque Output 380 Nm (59 kWh)

380 Nm (70 kWh)

380 Nm (79 kWh) Also Read: 2027 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Spied Again: Expected To Get USD Forks, 5-Inch TFT Cluster, And More Mahindra XEV 9S: Features The Mahindra XEV 9S features leatherette upholstery inside the cabin, along with a leatherette cover for the steering wheel. The Mahindra XEV 9S comes equipped with a slew of advanced features, including:

A panoramic sunroof

Illuminated infinity logo

Ventilated front seats

A 6-way powered driver seat

2-way manual lumbar support adjustment

Auto-folding ORVMs

An auto defogger for the windshield

Auto-dimming IRVM

A dual-zone automatic temperature control system

Sliding seats in the second row

Multi-step recline

Rear wiper and washer

Push-button start

Automatic headlamps & wipers

Tilt & telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Cooled console storage