Another mule of the 2027 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 was spied testing recently. Notably, multiple test mules have been spied on Indian roads so far, and it is expected to come equipped with USD Forks, a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, and more.

2027 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Engine The 2027 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is expected to retain the same engine, but the brand is expected to tweak it to deliver more performance. Key details expected from the Pulsar RS200 engine can be checked in the table below:

Category Specifications Engine 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine Transmission 6-speed gearbox with quickshifter Power Output 25 PS Torque Output 18.74 Nm Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9S Secures 5-Star Rating In BNCAP: Check Safety Ratings And Features 2027 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Hardware The 2027 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 mule was spotted with plenty of hardware upgrades. The key features expected to be offered with the motorcycle are:

USD forks at the front

New switchgear

A Type-C USB Port

An electronic throttle body

A Bi-directional quickshifter (Sports Shifter) It is worth mentioning that the brand has not yet confirmed all of these changes for the Pulsar RS200. More details will be revealed as the launch nears.

Also Read: Chery Tiggo 7 Design Patented In India: Gets Dual 12.3-Inch Curved Displays And More 2027 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Features The brand has aggressively upgraded its Pulsar family of motorcycles. We expect the same for the 2027 Bajaj Pulsar RS200. Key features on the Pulsar RS200 are expected to include: A 5-Inch TFT cluster

Document storage

Music Control

Google Maps mirroring

Riding Modes

Double-channel ABS

Traction Control