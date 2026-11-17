Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian cricket team captain, today announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Dhoni is known for his calm leadership and finishing ability, he can also be called cricket’s ultimate automotive connoisseur.
Notably, Dhoni has a one-of-a-kind car and bike collection. As per reports, the former Indian team captain owns more than 20 cars and over 100 motorcycles. Let’s take a look at the cars and bikes owned by MS Dhoni.
MS Dhoni Car Collection
As mentioned earlier, the former skipper owns more than 20 cars. While he owns several ultra-luxury and performance cars, he also owns a slew of vintage cars. We have segregated MS Dhoni’s car collection into two primary categories for a better understanding.
MS Dhoni’s Vintage Cars
You can check out the vintage and classic cars owned by MS Dhoni in the table below.
|
Model
|
Estimated Current Value
|
Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow ||
|
₹50 lakh to ₹1.30 Crore
|
1980 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith ||
|
₹50 lakh to ₹1.50 Crore
|
1973/1974 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
|
₹60 lakh to ₹70 lakh
|
1969 Ford Mustang 429 Fastback
|
Up to ₹3.50 Crore
|
Hindustan Motors Ambassador
|
Up to ₹6.5 lakh
|
1971 Land Rover Series 3
|
Up to ₹15 lakh
MS Dhoni with his Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow
Disclaimer: The prices mentioned in the table are estimated current prices of the vintage models.
SUVs Owned By MS Dhoni
While MS Dhoni owns a slew of vintage, performance, and luxury cars, he also owns several SUVs. Popular SUVs owned by Dhoni are:
- Hummer H2
- Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
- Nissan Jonga
- Land Rover Freelander 2
- Land Rover Defender/Range Rover
- Mitsubishi Pajero SFX
- Mahindra Scorpio
MS Dhoni’s Luxury & Performance Cars
An exquisite car collection seems incomplete without luxury and performance cars. MS Dhoni, aka Thala, knows this better than us, and he also owns several such vehicles. Key ones include:
Recommended For You
|
Car Model
|
Price In India
|
Ferrari 599 GTO
|
₹2.06 Crore (discontinued)
|
Mercedes-AMG G63
|
₹3.75 Crore
|
Mercedes-Benz GLE
|
₹1.17 Crore
|
Mercedes-Benz GLS
|
₹1.38 Crore
|
Audi Q7
|
₹96 lakh
|
Jaguar F-Type
|
₹1.10 Crore (discontinued)
Disclaimer: Prices mentioned in the table include the last recorded prices, along with current prices of some models.
Special Mentions: While Dhoni has such a vast car collection of vintage, luxury, and performance cars, he also owns a Kia EV6 and a Citroën Basalt Dark Edition.
MS Dhoni with Citroen Basalt Dark Edition
Also Read: Mini Cooper SE Bookings Commence In India: Launch On November 27; Up To 402 Km Range
Bikes Owned By MS Dhoni
There’s a reason we have labelled MS Dhoni as ‘Ultimate Automotive Connoisseur’. If his car collection has excited you, his bike collection is going to blow your mind. As per reports, MS Dhoni owns more than 100 motorcycles.
While we cannot mention all of these 100 motorcycles, we have included some of the most popular and eye-catching ones.
Vintage Bikes
Just like his car collection, MS Dhoni also owns a slew of Vintage motorcycles. Key ones include
- Norton Jubilee 250
- Yamaha RD350
- Suzuki Shogun
- Yamaha RX 135
- Yamaha Rajdoot
MS Dhoni’s Sports Bikes
Out of his 100 motorcycle models, plenty of them are sporty motorcycles. Key performance bikes owned by MS Dhoni are:
- Yamaha Thundercat
- Kawasaki Ninja H2
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
- Ducati 1098
- Suzuki Hayabusa
- Yamaha YZF R1
- Honda CBR600RR
- KTM Duke 790
- TVS Apache RR310
Classic Bikes Owned By MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni also owns a slew of classic and modern retro bikes. Key ones include:
- BSA Gold Star
- Royal Enfield Machismo
- TVS Ronin
- Royal Enfield Bullet
- Jawa 42 Bobber
Special Mention
MS Dhoni also owns several limited-run custom motorcycles. One such model is the Confederate Hellcat X132. The bike is powered by a 2,163cc V-twin engine, and it has a claimed top speed of more than 300 km/h.