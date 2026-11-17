Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian cricket team captain, today announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Dhoni is known for his calm leadership and finishing ability, he can also be called cricket’s ultimate automotive connoisseur. Notably, Dhoni has a one-of-a-kind car and bike collection. As per reports, the former Indian team captain owns more than 20 cars and over 100 motorcycles. Let’s take a look at the cars and bikes owned by MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni Car Collection As mentioned earlier, the former skipper owns more than 20 cars. While he owns several ultra-luxury and performance cars, he also owns a slew of vintage cars. We have segregated MS Dhoni’s car collection into two primary categories for a better understanding.

MS Dhoni’s Vintage Cars You can check out the vintage and classic cars owned by MS Dhoni in the table below. Model Estimated Current Value Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow || ₹50 lakh to ₹1.30 Crore 1980 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith || ₹50 lakh to ₹1.50 Crore 1973/1974 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am ₹60 lakh to ₹70 lakh 1969 Ford Mustang 429 Fastback Up to ₹3.50 Crore Hindustan Motors Ambassador Up to ₹6.5 lakh 1971 Land Rover Series 3 Up to ₹15 lakh MS Dhoni with his Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow

Disclaimer: The prices mentioned in the table are estimated current prices of the vintage models. SUVs Owned By MS Dhoni While MS Dhoni owns a slew of vintage, performance, and luxury cars, he also owns several SUVs. Popular SUVs owned by Dhoni are: Hummer H2

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Nissan Jonga

Land Rover Freelander 2

Land Rover Defender/Range Rover

Mitsubishi Pajero SFX

Mahindra Scorpio MS Dhoni’s Luxury & Performance Cars An exquisite car collection seems incomplete without luxury and performance cars. MS Dhoni, aka Thala, knows this better than us, and he also owns several such vehicles. Key ones include:

Car Model Price In India Ferrari 599 GTO ₹2.06 Crore (discontinued) Mercedes-AMG G63 ₹3.75 Crore Mercedes-Benz GLE ₹1.17 Crore Mercedes-Benz GLS ₹1.38 Crore Audi Q7 ₹96 lakh Jaguar F-Type ₹1.10 Crore (discontinued) Disclaimer: Prices mentioned in the table include the last recorded prices, along with current prices of some models.

Special Mentions: While Dhoni has such a vast car collection of vintage, luxury, and performance cars, he also owns a Kia EV6 and a Citroën Basalt Dark Edition. MS Dhoni with Citroen Basalt Dark Edition Also Read: Mini Cooper SE Bookings Commence In India: Launch On November 27; Up To 402 Km Range Bikes Owned By MS Dhoni There’s a reason we have labelled MS Dhoni as ‘Ultimate Automotive Connoisseur’. If his car collection has excited you, his bike collection is going to blow your mind. As per reports, MS Dhoni owns more than 100 motorcycles.

While we cannot mention all of these 100 motorcycles, we have included some of the most popular and eye-catching ones. Vintage Bikes Just like his car collection, MS Dhoni also owns a slew of Vintage motorcycles. Key ones include Norton Jubilee 250

Yamaha RD350

Suzuki Shogun

Yamaha RX 135

Yamaha Rajdoot MS Dhoni’s Sports Bikes Out of his 100 motorcycle models, plenty of them are sporty motorcycles. Key performance bikes owned by MS Dhoni are: Yamaha Thundercat

Kawasaki Ninja H2

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R

Ducati 1098

Suzuki Hayabusa

Yamaha YZF R1

Honda CBR600RR

KTM Duke 790

TVS Apache RR310 Classic Bikes Owned By MS Dhoni MS Dhoni also owns a slew of classic and modern retro bikes. Key ones include:

BSA Gold Star

Royal Enfield Machismo

TVS Ronin

Royal Enfield Bullet

Jawa 42 Bobber Special Mention MS Dhoni also owns several limited-run custom motorcycles. One such model is the Confederate Hellcat X132. The bike is powered by a 2,163cc V-twin engine, and it has a claimed top speed of more than 300 km/h.