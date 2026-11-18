The Tata Sierra EV has scored a 5-star rating in crash tests organised by Bharat NCAP (BNCAP). The electric iteration of the Sierra was launched in India in June this year. Let’s take a look at the safety ratings and features of the Sierra EV.

Tata Sierra EV: Safety Ratings Explained Any vehicle is tested in two primary categories: Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). The SUV has scored 5 stars in both of these categories, and further details can be found in the table below:

Category Maximum Points Points Scored By Sierra EV Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) 32 30.62 Child Occupant Protection (COP) 49 45 Also Read: VinFast VF5 Facelift Unveiled: Gets Wireless Charger, Cruise Control, And More Tata Sierra EV Range & Specs The Tata Sierra EV is available with a total of two battery pack options. Details regarding the range and specs of the electric SUV can be checked in the table below:

Category Specifications Battery Capacity 63 kWh/75 kWh Range 530 km (63 kWh)

665 km (75 kWh) Power Output 235hp (63 kWh)

305 hp (75 kWh) Torque Output 315 Nm (63 kWh)

504 Nm (75 kWh) Drivetrain Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

Quad-Wheel Drive (QWD) Also Read: Cricketer Shivam Dube Adds New Mahindra XEV 9S To Garage: Check Features And Specs Tata Sierra EV Safety Features The Tata Sierra EV comes equipped with a slew of active and passive safety features. Key ones include:

6 airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Pedestrian protection

A 540-degree surround camera

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Level 2 ADAS Suite