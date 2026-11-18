The Tata Sierra EV has scored a 5-star rating in crash tests organised by Bharat NCAP (BNCAP). The electric iteration of the Sierra was launched in India in June this year. Let’s take a look at the safety ratings and features of the Sierra EV.
Tata Sierra EV: Safety Ratings Explained
Any vehicle is tested in two primary categories: Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). The SUV has scored 5 stars in both of these categories, and further details can be found in the table below:
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Category
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Maximum Points
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Points Scored By Sierra EV
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Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)
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32
|
30.62
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Child Occupant Protection (COP)
|
49
|
45
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Tata Sierra EV Range & Specs
The Tata Sierra EV is available with a total of two battery pack options. Details regarding the range and specs of the electric SUV can be checked in the table below:
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Category
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Specifications
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Battery Capacity
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63 kWh/75 kWh
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Range
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530 km (63 kWh)
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Power Output
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235hp (63 kWh)
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Torque Output
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315 Nm (63 kWh)
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Drivetrain
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Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
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Tata Sierra EV Safety Features
The Tata Sierra EV comes equipped with a slew of active and passive safety features. Key ones include:
- 6 airbags
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Pedestrian protection
- A 540-degree surround camera
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- Level 2 ADAS Suite