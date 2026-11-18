VinFast has officially unveiled the India-bound VF5 facelift recently. The VF5 debuted in 2022, and this is the first comprehensive upgrade it has received in its 4-year lifecycle. The electric SUV has become bigger and looks more SUV-like with this upgrade.

The VinFast VF5 facelift interior has changed in terms of design. The VF5 now features a more minimalistic layout with dual-tone interiors. It now gets an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.

The VinFast VF5 facelift comes equipped with a larger battery pack than the outgoing model. You can check the battery, range, and specs of the VF5 facelift in the table below:

The instrument cluster has been added to the infotainment screen, too. A two-spoke steering wheel is also new, and the VF5 facelift also gets two cupholders. The electric SUV also gets a wireless charger and a sliding armrest.

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VinFast VF5 Design

As noted earlier, the VinFast VF5 looks more SUV-ish than before. We have segregated the design into three categories for a better understanding.

Front: Gets a wraparound chrome trim piece with the brand’s logo in the centre. The headlamps are placed on the bumper, and it also gets air intakes with chrome slats.

Side Profile: On the sides, the SUV features thin body cladding with traditional pull-type door handles. The roof is finished in black, and the same treatment can be seen on the ORVMs.

Rear: At the rear, the SUV features a full-width LED light bar, a large roof spoiler, a raked windshield, and black claddng on the rear bumper.