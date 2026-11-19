The Kia Seltos has secured a 5-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests recently. The Seltos has remained one of the best-selling mid-size SUVs in the Indian market since the launch of its second-generation model at the beginning of this year.
Notably, the Kia Seltos also has a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. Let’s take a look at the safety ratings and safety features of the brand’s popular mid-size SUV.
Kia Seltos Euro NCAP Safety Ratings Explained
The Euro NCAP tests any vehicle in four primary categories: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection, and Post-Crash Safety. The ratings scored by the Kia Seltos have been explained here:
Safe Driving: The Euro NCAP has rated the Seltos 67 per cent in the safe driving category. This rating is based on measurements of Driver assistance systems and speed assistance.
Crash Protection: The Seltos has achieved an 84 per cent rating in this category. The rating measures occupant protection and vulnerable road user protection using crash test dummies and simulations.
Crash Avoidance: The SUV has scored 71 per cent in this category. This category measures the efficiency of technologies in avoiding crashes or reducing their severity.
Post-Crash Safety: The Seltos has scored the highest, 90 per cent, in this category. The category assesses emergency response features of a vehicle.
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Kia Seltos Engine
In Europe, the Kia Seltos is offered with the options of either a 1.6-litre turbo petrol or a 1.6-litre hybrid engine. Key specifications of the powertrain can be checked in the table below:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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1.6-litre turbo petrol
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Transmission
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6-speed manual (turbo petrol)
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Power Output
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177 hp (turbo petrol)
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Torque Output
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265 Nm (turbo petrol)
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Drivetrain
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Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)/All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
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Kia Seltos Safety Features
The Kia Seltos comes equipped with a slew of active and passive safety features. Key safety features of the Seltos are as follows:
- 6 airbags
- ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts
- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
- Hill-start assist control
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- A tyre pressure monitoring system
- All-wheel disc brakes
- A Level 2 ADAS Suite