The Kia Seltos has secured a 5-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests recently. The Seltos has remained one of the best-selling mid-size SUVs in the Indian market since the launch of its second-generation model at the beginning of this year.

Notably, the Kia Seltos also has a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. Let’s take a look at the safety ratings and safety features of the brand’s popular mid-size SUV.

Kia Seltos Euro NCAP Safety Ratings Explained

The Euro NCAP tests any vehicle in four primary categories: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection, and Post-Crash Safety. The ratings scored by the Kia Seltos have been explained here:

Safe Driving: The Euro NCAP has rated the Seltos 67 per cent in the safe driving category. This rating is based on measurements of Driver assistance systems and speed assistance.

Crash Protection: The Seltos has achieved an 84 per cent rating in this category. The rating measures occupant protection and vulnerable road user protection using crash test dummies and simulations.

Crash Avoidance: The SUV has scored 71 per cent in this category. This category measures the efficiency of technologies in avoiding crashes or reducing their severity.

Post-Crash Safety: The Seltos has scored the highest, 90 per cent, in this category. The category assesses emergency response features of a vehicle.

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Kia Seltos Engine

In Europe, the Kia Seltos is offered with the options of either a 1.6-litre turbo petrol or a 1.6-litre hybrid engine. Key specifications of the powertrain can be checked in the table below:

Category Specifications Engine 1.6-litre turbo petrol

1.6-litre hybrid engine Transmission 6-speed manual (turbo petrol)

7-speed dual-clutch automatic (turbo petrol)

6-speed dual-clutch automatic (Hybrid) Power Output 177 hp (turbo petrol)

178 hp (hybrid) Torque Output 265 Nm (turbo petrol)

265 Nm (hybrid) Drivetrain Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)/All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

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Kia Seltos Safety Features

The Kia Seltos comes equipped with a slew of active and passive safety features. Key safety features of the Seltos are as follows: