Honda has launched the Rebel 500 in India with prices starting from ₹4.50 lakh ex-showroom. The Rebel 500 was recently unveiled and is part of the brand’s future product lineup.
Honda Rebel 500 Price
The Honda Rebel 500 will be offered in a total of two variants. A standard edition, along with an e-Clutch variant. You can check the ex-showroom pricing of both of these variants in the table below:
|
Variant
|
Ex-showroom Prices
|
Honda Rebel 500 Standard
|
₹4.50 lakh
|
Honda Rebel 500 E-Clutch
|
₹4.90 lakh
Notably, the brand has also commenced bookings for the Rebel 500, with a token amount of ₹5,000. The Rebel 500 will be offered exclusively through Honda BigWing showrooms.
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Honda Rebel 500 Engine & Specs
The Honda Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc engine, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. You can check the powertrain specs in the table below:
|
Category
|
Specifications
|
Engine
|
471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin
|
Transmission
|
6-speed gearbox (with E-Clutch)
|
Power Output
|
46 hp
|
Torque Output
|
43.3 Nm
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Honda Rebel 500 Features
The Honda Rebel 500 comes equipped with a slew of advanced features and riding aids. Key features of the motorcycle include:
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- An LED projector headlight
- A new 3.5-inch circular TFT cluster
- Turn-by-turn navigation
- Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)
- Honda RoadSync mobile connectivity