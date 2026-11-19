Honda has launched the Rebel 500 in India with prices starting from ₹4.50 lakh ex-showroom. The Rebel 500 was recently unveiled and is part of the brand’s future product lineup.

Honda Rebel 500 Price

The Honda Rebel 500 will be offered in a total of two variants. A standard edition, along with an e-Clutch variant. You can check the ex-showroom pricing of both of these variants in the table below: