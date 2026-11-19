Steelbird has launched its latest open-face helmet, the Steelbird Vintage 5.0, in India for ₹2,149. The Vintage 5.0 helmet is inspired by Vintage motorcycling, and it is a blend of classic styling elements and modern features.

Steelbird Vintage 5.0: Design

The brand aims to target urban commuters, scooter riders, and motorcycle enthusiasts with the Vintage 5.0 series of helmets. The helmet features a retro open-face design with abstract livery and red padding.

The helmet also features a Vintage 5.0 branding on the helmet. The helmet also features a chrome trim around its outline, which is offered in a golden shade with the red-white colour.

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Steelbird Vintage 5.0: Features

The Steelbird Vintage 5.0 comes equipped with several features to provide enhanced comfort to the riders. Key details include:

Adjustable Side Strap

Retractable Visor Peak

Scratch-Resistant Visor

Ventilation

Quick-Release Chinstrap

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Steelbird Vintage 5.0: Safety

The Steelbird Vintage 5.0 features dual safety certifications from ISI and DOT. Additionally, it features a high-impact ABS inner shell and a high-impact-resistant thermoplastic outer shell. The Steelbird Vintage 5.0 will be offered in four sizes: small, medium, large, and extra-large.