Royal Enfield is planning to enter the mainstream motorcycle market in India with its new 250cc model. The brand has not yet confirmed any details regarding its upcoming motorcycle. Notably, the brand currently offers motorcycles in the 350-650cc segment. As per a report by ET Auto, the brand might introduce its 250cc motorcycle in the Indian market in the next fiscal year. The report also cites sources aware of the company’s plans to enter a new segment with a goal of expanding its market share.

Royal Enfield 250cc Motorcycle Engine Several industry reports suggest that Royal Enfield is expected to source the 250cc engine from Chinese powersports manufacturer CF Moto. The brand is expected to equip its 250cc motorcycle with a hybrid engine. While the exact details are not yet revealed, the bike is expected to deliver a mileage of more than 50 km/l. Also Read: PUC Certificate Rules Changed: Validity Now Depends On Age; BS-VI Vehicles Get Most Benefit Royal Enfield 250cc Motorcycle Price The Royal Enfield 250cc motorcycle will surely be placed below the brand’s entry-level bike, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The Hunter is priced from ₹1.37 lakh onwards, ex-showroom in the country, and we expect the Royal Enfield 250cc to be priced from ₹1.10 lakh ex-showroom onwards.

Also Read: Steelbird Vintage 5.0 Open-Face Helmet Launched In india For ₹2,149: ISI And DOT Certified Mid-Weight Motorcycles On The Rise The report by ET Auto, citing sources aware of the company’s plans, shares that 1.27 million units of the mid-weight motorcycle segment (250cc-800cc) were recorded during the last fiscal. Notably, more than 5,50,000 units from this segment were sold during the last five years.

As per data from SIAM (Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers), 9.53 million motorcycles with an engine capacity of 75-125cc were sold in the country last fiscal year. However, the market share of this segment has reduced from 79.9 per cent in FY22 to 72.9 per cent in FY26.