JSW officially teased the JSW Combat SUV for the first time ahead of the brand’s entry into the Indian market, scheduled for December 4, 2026. Notably, the Combat was recently spied undisguised during its TVC shoot. JSW Combat Teased The brand has teased the JSW Combat with a pic for the first time with an orange backdrop. The image has a caption: ‘A Moment That Moves Bharat’. The teaser shares the front fascia of the SUV with a grille featuring COMBAT lettering.

Image Credit: RushLane Also Read: Royal Enfield 250cc Motorcycle Incoming? Expected To Get A Hybrid Engine And More JSW Combat SUV: Expected Powertrain The JSW Combat is based on the Jetour T2, which is sold internationally with the options of a PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and an all-electric powertrain. However, JSW Combat is expected to be offered in a PHEV variant only.

Key expected powertrain details might include: Category Specifications Engine Capacity 1.5-litre turbo petrol Battery Capacity 18.4 kWh Transmission 3-Speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive (FWD)/ 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) Maximum Power Output Up to 360 Hp Maximum Torque Output 610 Nm Also Read: PUC Certificate Rules Changed: Validity Now Depends On Age; BS-VI Vehicles Get Most Benefit JSW Combat Features While the brand has not yet revealed the interior/features of the JSW Combat, it is expected to mirror the cabin layout and features list of the Jetour T2. Key details are expected to be:

A 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Ventilated seats

A 10.25-inch instrument cluster

An electrically adjustable driver seat

Memory function for driver seat

A 540-degree camera

A 12-speaker Sony sound system

A Level 2 ADAS system Also Read: Steelbird Vintage 5.0 Open-Face Helmet Launched In india For ₹2,149: ISI And DOT Certified

JSW Combat Exterior The JSW Combat was spied completely undisguised recently for the first time. The SUV retains the overall contours of the Jetour T2 SUV that it is based on. The only visible change is a new grille with COMBAT lettering.

Notably, the Jetour T2 features a grille with JETOUR lettering at the front. The Combat retains all other design elements of the Jetour T2. We have segregated the design details of the SUV into three categories: Front, Side Profile, and Rear, for a better understanding.

Front: An upright front fascia with square-shaped LED headlights and square-shaped split LED DRLs, with a chunky bumper and a muscular silver skid plate with ice-cube-shaped fog lamps placed on each end. Side Profile: The recent spy shots have revealed that the SUV will feature a boxy contour. On the sides, it is expected to get flared wheel arches, thick black body cladding, black trims surrounding the window area, traditional pull-type door handles, a running board, and black roof rails.

Rear: On the rear, the SUV is expected to feature a vertically placed rectangular taillight setup with split lights, a rear storage box, and massive bumpers with integrated reflectors.