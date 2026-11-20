Bajaj has launched the updated Pulsar RS200 in the Indian market for ₹1.98 lakh ex-showroom. The new RS200 comes equipped with several upgrades such as a new TFT instrument cluster, traction control, an electronic throttle body, and more.

New Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Key Details

The new Bajaj Pulsar RS200 comes equipped with several upgrades, and its key details are as follows:

Category Specifications Engine 199.5cc Power Output 25.5 hp Instrument cluster 5-inch TFT Navigation Google Maps Mirroring Throttle Electronic Throttle Body

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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Engine & Specs

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 draws power from the same liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which now produces more power. Key engine specs can be found in the table below: