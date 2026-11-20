Bajaj has launched the updated Pulsar RS200 in the Indian market for ₹1.98 lakh ex-showroom. The new RS200 comes equipped with several upgrades such as a new TFT instrument cluster, traction control, an electronic throttle body, and more.
New Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Key Details
The new Bajaj Pulsar RS200 comes equipped with several upgrades, and its key details are as follows:
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Category
|
Specifications
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Engine
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199.5cc
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Power Output
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25.5 hp
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Instrument cluster
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5-inch TFT
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Navigation
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Google Maps Mirroring
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Throttle
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Electronic Throttle Body
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Engine & Specs
The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 draws power from the same liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which now produces more power. Key engine specs can be found in the table below:
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Category
|
Specifications
|
Engine
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199.5cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder
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Transmission
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6-speed gearbox
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Power Output
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25.5 hp
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Torque Output
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18.7 Nm
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Features
The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 comes equipped with a slew of updated features, and the key ones include:
- An electronic throttle body
- A 5-inch TFT instrument cluster
- Google Maps Mirroring
- Type C Charging
- Adjustable brake & clutch levers
- USD & Monoshock suspension
- Hazard switch
- Panic brake alert
- Sportshifter
- Traction control