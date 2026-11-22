Prototypes of the Tata Safari EV have been spied on multiple occasions. It is expected to debut in January 2027 in the Indian market. The Safari EV will be based on the same Activ.e platform as the Harrier EV. Tata Safari EV Spy Shots: Expected Range The brand has not yet specified powertrain-related details of the Tata Safari EV. However, as it will be based on the brand’s Acti.ev+ platform, we can expect the following range and battery pack options:

Category Expected Specifications Battery Capacity 65 kWh/75 kWh Range Up to 627 Km Drivertrain Front Wheel Drive (FWD)/Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) Charging Capacity Up to 150 kW DC Fast Tata Safari EV Spy Shots: Expected Design The overall contour of the Tata Safari EV looks similar to its ICE counterpart. Moreover, the prototype was spied from the rear, and the images reveal that the Safari EV will use a multi-link rear suspension setup. Notably, the same suspension setup is also offered with the Tata Harrier EV. The Safari EV will be built on the same Acti.ev+ platform as the Harrier EV.

It is expected to remain identical to the ICE Safari, except for a few EV bits such as a closed grille, EV badges, and redesigned front and rear bumpers. Notably, a side step was seen on the EV prototype, which is not offered on the ICE model.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Launch On December 11: Check Expected Features And Engine Updates Tata Safari EV Features The interiors of the Safari have also been spied on multiple occasions, and it is expected to come equipped with a slew of advanced features. Key specifications might include: A triple-screen layout

TiDAL (Tata Intelligent Digital Architecture Layer) E&E architecture

A 540-degree camera

Auto park assist

Summon mode

Over-the-Air (OTA) updates

low-speed cruise

Ventilated Seats

Panoramic sunroof

Terrain Modes

A Level 2 ADAS