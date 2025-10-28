Delhi Commercial Vehicle Ban: National Capital Delhi is choking on pollution, as the city has recorded ‘Very Poor’ air quality. To tackle the air pollution, the Delhi Government has now announced that all non-BS-VI commercial vehicles registered outside the capital will be barred from entering the city from November 1, 2025.

Delhi Commercial Vehicle Ban: The Notification As per a recent order issued by the transport department, only BS-VI norms-compliant commercial goods vehicles will be allowed entry into the city starting November 1. The order issued by the state government follows the direction issued by the Committee for Air Quality Management (CAQM). BS-VI emissions-compliant vehicles can play a significant role in reducing vehicular emissions, which increases the smog in the winter period in the national capital.

Commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi are exempted, and BS-IV diesel vehicles can enter the national capital till October 31, 2025. November 1 onwards, only BS-VI diesel vehicles, commercial goods vehicles running on CNG, electricity, or LNG will be allowed entry into the city premises. It is worth mentioning that the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) will also remain in force.