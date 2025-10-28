Kia Carens CNG: Kia, the South Korean car manufacturer, has launched the Kia Carens CNG in India with a price tag of Rs 11.77 lakh (ex-showroom). It is worth mentioning that the upgrade of a CNG kit fitment has been provided to the Carens and not the recently launched Kia Carens Clavis. Let’s take a look at the Kia Carens CNG variant.

Kia Carens CNG Kit With the upgrade of a CNG kit fitment, the Kia Carens has become the first CNG car offered by the brand in the country. However, the CNG kit fitment with the Kia Carens is not factory-fitted, and the fitment will be offered through the dealership level. The brand has partnered with a third-party CNG kit provider, Lovato, for the Carens.

Kia Carens CNG: Variant & Specs The Kia Carens CNG model will be based on the Premium (O) variant of the MPV. The Premium (O) variant of the Carens comes equipped with features, such as an 8-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system, roof-mounted 2nd and third row AC, Semi-leatherette upholstery, shark fin antenna, electric ORVMs, rear view camera, and keyless entry.

Kia Carens CNG: Specs As informed earlier, the CNG kit fitment offered with the Kia Carens is not factory-fitted. Therefore, the brand has not yet revealed any power or fuel efficiency-related figures. However, the CNG kit will be offered with the Premium (O) variant of the Carens, which runs on a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine generates 115 hp on petrol, but we expect it to generate less power when running on CNG. As per reports, the brand is offering a 3 year/1,00,000 kilometers warranty from the third-party.