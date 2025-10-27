Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Skoda, the Czech car manufacturer, is gearing up to launch an upgraded facelift model of its popular mid-size SUV, the Kushaq, in India. The Skoda Kushaq facelift has been spotted in testing on the Indian roads for quite some time. Let’s take a look at what can be expected in terms of features, design, and powertrain of the upcoming Skoda Kushaq facelift 2026.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift 2026: Expected Design The major areas of change in terms of design will be the rear and front ends of the SUV. it is expected to get a sleeker set of LED headlights with integrated turn signals at the front. The front grille of the SUV will also be revised, and the rear end of the SUV is also anticipated to get a sleeker set of taillights.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift 2026: Expected Features The upcoming Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to receive some major changes. We expect it to come equipped with more premium materials inside the cabin, a redesigned centre console, and a new dashboard. It is also expected to feature a larger touchscreen display for the infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully digital driver's display, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and an automatic climate control system.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift 2026: Powertrain While it is set to receive major changes in terms of features and design, the Kushaq Facelift is anticipated to remain unchanged under the hood. The upcoming Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to continue with the same options of a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.