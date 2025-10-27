Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025 Features: Hyundai, the South Korean car manufacturer, has revealed the features of one of its much-awaited launches, the Hyundai Venue facelift 2025. The Venue facelift 2025 was spied testing on the Indian roads and overseas several times. The brand has provided the Venue facelift 2025 with many major upgrades in terms of features. Let’s take a look at the features to be offered with the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift 2025.

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025 Features The Hyundai Venue facelift 2025 is expected to come equipped with some of the most advanced features, such as a wireless smartphone charger, voice-enabled smart electric sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ventilated front seats, Surround View Monitor (SVM), Electric 4-way driver seats, rear AC vents, cooled glovebox, and remote engine start. It also gets a Bose premium sound 8 speaker audio system, a dual-display setup with each screen having a size of 12.3 inches, a blind view monitor, and more than 70 Hyundai Blue Link connected car features.

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025 Safety Features The brand has also upgraded the safety features offered with its popular subcompact SUV, the Venue. The all-new Hyundai Venue facelift 2025 features a reinforced chassis with 71% expansive application of hot stamping, ultra-high strength steel, advanced high-strength steel, and high-strength steel. The brand claims that the Hyundai Venue facelift 2025 ensures superior crash protection against both front and side impacts. It gets safety features such as a level-2 ADAS suite, ESC, Hill-Start assist control, electric parking brake with auto hold function, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and all 4 disc brakes.

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025: Design Upgrades The all-new Hyundai Venue facelift 2025 is taller by 48mm and wider by 30mm than the existing Venue. At the front, the Venue facelift 2025 features Twin horn LED DRLs, along with a new dark chrome radiator grille and quad beam LED headlamps. It also gets a muscular wheel arch design, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, bridge-type roof rails along with sculpted character lines, an in-glass VENUE emblem, and a rear horizon LED taillight.