Shankar Mahadevan MG M9: Bollywood singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan recently bought a new MG M9 luxury electric MPV. He has joined celebrities such as Hema Malini and KL Rahul as owners of the luxury electric MPV. The MG M9 is currently the only electric luxury MPV on offer in India, and it is priced from Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Let’s take a look at the features and range of the MG M9 luxury electric MPV.

MG M9 Exterior The MG M9 is longer, taller, and wider than its rivals, such as the Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carnival. The luxury electric MPV by MG gets LED headlights with connected DRLs and a trapezoidal grille at the front. The luxury electric MPV uses 19-inch alloy wheels, and the rear doors are electrically powered with a slide function.

Also Read: New Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025 Features Revealed: Gets Level 2 ADAS And More MG M9 Range The MG M9 comes equipped with a powerful 90 kWh magnesium-cobalt battery, which powers an electric motor placed at the front axle of the MPV. The electric motor on the luxury MPV can generate 245 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The MG M9 has a claimed range of up to 548 kilometers, once fully charged. The battery can be charged from 0-100 per cent in just 90 minutes using the 160 kW DC fast charger.

Also Read: This BMW R18 Motorcycle Was Auctioned For Rs 1.32 Crore; Here’s Why MG M9 Features MG has equipped the M9 luxury electric MPV with many luxury features. The second row of the MG M9 features presidential seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions. The MPV also offers a fold-out ottoman feature to offer enhanced legroom and comfort. The M9 luxury electric MPV also gets a 12.23-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, along with a 7-inch display for the fully digital driver’s display. It also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, Ambient lighting, a PM 2.5 air filter, and a wireless charger.