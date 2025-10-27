Maruti Suzuki Baleno Viral Video: Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, is popular for its fuel-efficient, budget-friendly cars. Often, videos of damaged Toyota cars working just fine surface on the internet, but this time, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has defined reliability in a video that seems to belong to Himachal Pradesh. Let’s take a look.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Viral Video The video was shared on the social media platform Instagram by a user named ‘Cyrus Dhabhar.’ The video features a heavily damaged Maruti Suzuki Baleno passing by a road in Himachal Pradesh. The video has accumulated more than 2.5 lakh views on Instagram. The video has also received more than 8 thousand likes, and the comment section is full of people praising Maruti and Japanese Engineering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyrus Dhabhar (@cyrusdhabhar) Also Read: Singer And Composer Shankar Mahadevan Buys MG M9 Luxury Electric MPV: Check Specs Netizens React While the comment section of the video is filled with comments praising the Japanese Engineering and Maruti Suzuki’s reliability, many people have posted some really cunning and funny comments. A user posted ‘kya kehta thha nexon tu kya hai be ab Baleno kahegi tu kya hai be.’ Another user commented, ‘I showed it to my friend who owns a Tata and he says it's AI.’ Another user commented, ‘It looks better and sportier this way.’