Yohan Poonawalla Car Collection: Yohan Poonawalla, owner of India’s most expensive car, has recently added the iconic Toyota Supra MMKIV to his exotic car collection. The Toyota Supra has found a place in the billionaire’s garage as his son’s first JDM car. The images of Yohan Poonawalla’s Son’s first JDM cars were posted on Instagram by Mithun Vettath.

Yohan Poonawalla’s Toyota Supra As per the post shared by Mithun Vettath, he owned the iconic Toyota Supra MKIV for the past 12 years. The caption of the post also read ‘I proudly say that the car of my dreams will now be in the biggest car collection in India, which needs no introduction, as the first ever JDM car of Zayan Yohan Poonawalla.’ The post shared by Mithun has accumulated more than 27 thousand likes so far.

The Toyota Supra MKIV The Toyota Supra MKIV is one of the most iconic sports cars from the 1990s, and it is very popular among automobile enthusiasts. The particular model owned by Yohan Poonawalla gathered popularity due to its 2JZ engine, which is considered one of the best base engines to make more than 1000 hp.