Range Rover Electric Bookings: Jaguar Land Rover has commenced bookings for the forthcoming Range Rover Electric car in India for a token amount of Rs 10 lakh. The brand has commenced bookings for the all-electric Range Rover standard wheelbase in Autobiography trim, and long wheelbase in SV, SV Ultra, and SV Black variants. Let’s take a look at the features, range, and specs of the all-new Range Rover Electric.

Range Rover Electric Key Details Range Rover Electric Key Details Features Specifications Battery Pack Capacity 118.5 kWh Maximum Power Output 551 Hp Maximum Torque Output 850 Nm Range (WLTP Cycle) 600 Km 0-100 km/h 4.5 Seconds Charging 350 kW DC Fast 10-80 per cent in 22 minutes 10 minutes adds up to 220 km range Instrument Cluster 13.1-inch touchscreen Driver’s Display 13.7-inch fully digital Also Read: Renault Triber Turbo Petrol Launching This Month In India? Here’s What We Know So Far Range Rover Electric range The Range Rover Electric draws power from a 118.5 kWh battery pack, and it has a claimed range of up to 600 km on the WLTP cycle. The brand claims a real-world range of up to 535 km. The brand claims that the electric Range Rover can sprint from a standstill to 100 km per hour in 4.5 seconds. The electric SUV can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 22 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger, and 10 minutes of charging can add up to 220 km of range.

Also Read: 5 CNG Cars With Highest ARAI-Claimed Mileage Of Up To 34.43 Km/Kg In India For Daily Commute Range Rover Electric: Exterior, Interior & Features Exterior The Range Rover electric SUV looks identical to its ICE counterpart, and elements such as aero-optimised wheel design and front grille are the only elements that set them apart. Range Rover Electric Features The similarity to the ICE counterpart continues inside the cabin as well, and the all-electric Range Rover features a dual-tone theme with dark grey and cream shades. Notable features of the SUV are as follows: A 13.7-inch fully digital driver’s display

A 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen

All controls are integrated into the infotainment screen

Air purifier with PM2.5 filtration

Ventilated and heated front seats

An automatic climate control system

29-speaker premium audio system

A panoramic glass roof

Ambient lighting