Highest Mileage CNG Cars In India 2026: Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Wagon R, and Dzire are some of the most efficient CNG cars in the country, and they offer mileage of up to 34.43 km/kg. CNG has become India’s second most popular fuel type by overtaking diesel. Petrol prices have remained over the Rs 100 mark in the country since May 2025. Are you looking for a CNG car that's also highly fuel-efficient? We have compiled the list of 5 CNG cars with the highest ARAI-claimed mileage.

Best Mileage CNG Cars Best CNG Cars In India Car Model ARAI-Claimed Mileage Ex-Showroom Price Maruti Suzuki Swift 32.85 km/kg Rs 7.57 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire 33.73 km/kg Rs 8.18 lakh to Rs 9.18 lakh Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 33.85 km/kg Rs 4.84 lakh to Rs 5.34 lakh Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 34.05 km/kg Rs 5.93 lakh to Rs 6.49 lakh Maruti Suzuki Celerio 34.43 km/kg Rs 5.97 lakh Also Read: Porsche Cayenne Electric Arriving On September 30: Priced At ₹1.77 Crore, Up to 623 Km Range Best CNG Cars For Daily Commute Maruti Suzuki makes some of the highest fuel-efficient cars in the country, and all 5 CNG cars with the highest ARAI-claimed mileage are offered by the brand. Let’s take a look at the best CNG cars for daily commute in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the most affordable CNG car with the highest ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 33.85 km/kg. Key specifications for the Alto K10 are as follows: Engine: 998cc 3-cylinder petrol engine

998cc 3-cylinder petrol engine Maximum Power/Torque: 56 hp/82.1 Nm

56 hp/82.1 Nm CNG Tank Capacity: 55 litres (Up to 8.3 kg usable CNG)

55 litres (Up to 8.3 kg usable CNG) Fuel Tank Capacity: 27 litres

27 litres Petrol Mileage: 24.9 km/l

24.9 km/l Combined Range (Petrol+CNG): Up to 953.25 kilometres Note: Combined range is based on cumulative ARAI-claimed mileage, assuming maximum CNG capacity and a full tank of petrol.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R tallboy hatchback has remained one of the most popular family cars in India. Prices for the CNG trim of the hatchback start from Rs 5.93 lakh, ex-showroom. It has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of up to 34.05 km/kg, and key specs are as follows:

Engine: 998cc 3-cylinder petrol engine

998cc 3-cylinder petrol engine Maximum Power/Torque: 56 hp/82.1 Nm

56 hp/82.1 Nm CNG Tank Capacity: 60 litres (Up to 9 kg usable CNG)

60 litres (Up to 9 kg usable CNG) Fuel Tank Capacity: 32 litres

32 litres Petrol Mileage: up to 25.19 km/l

up to 25.19 km/l Combined Range (Petrol+CNG): Up to 1,112.53 kilometres Note: Combined range is based on cumulative ARAI-claimed mileage, assuming maximum CNG capacity and a full tank of petrol.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is priced at Rs 5.97 lakh, ex-showroom, and it is the most fuel-efficient CNG car in India with an ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 34.43 km/kg. Key specs are as follows: Engine: 998cc 3-cylinder petrol engine

998cc 3-cylinder petrol engine Maximum Power/Torque: 56 hp/82.1 Nm

56 hp/82.1 Nm CNG Tank Capacity: 60 litres (Up to 9 kg usable CNG)

60 litres (Up to 9 kg usable CNG) Fuel Tank Capacity: 32 litres

32 litres Petrol Mileage: 26.68 km/l

26.68 km/l Combined Range (Petrol+CNG): Up to 1,163.63 km Note: Combined range is based on cumulative ARAI-claimed mileage, assuming maximum CNG capacity and a full tank of petrol.

Maruti Suzuki Swift The CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback are priced from Rs 7.57 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. It has an ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 32.85 km/kg, and key specifications are as follows: Engine: 1,197 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine

1,197 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine Maximum Power/Torque: 68 hp/101.8 Nm

68 hp/101.8 Nm CNG Tank Capacity: 55 litres (Up to 8.3 kg usable CNG)

55 litres (Up to 8.3 kg usable CNG) Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres

37 litres Petrol Mileage: 25.75 km/l

25.75 km/l Combined Range (Petrol+CNG): Up to 1,225.40 kilometres Note: Combined range is based on cumulative ARAI-claimed mileage, assuming maximum CNG capacity and a full tank of petrol.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced from Rs 8.18 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, and it has an ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 33.73 km/kg. Key specifications are as follows: Engine: 1197cc 3-cylinder petrol engine

1197cc 3-cylinder petrol engine Maximum Power/Torque: 68.5 hp/101.8 Nm

68.5 hp/101.8 Nm CNG Tank Capacity: 55 litres (Up to 8.3 kg usable CNG)

55 litres (Up to 8.3 kg usable CNG) Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres

37 litres Petrol Mileage: 25.71 km/l

25.71 km/l Combined Range (Petrol+CNG): Up to 1,231.22 kilometres Note: Combined range is based on cumulative ARAI-claimed mileage, assuming maximum CNG capacity and a full tank of petrol.

Also Read: Conclusion The demand for CNG cars is rapidly increasing in the country. In my own opinion and industry experience, the Alto K10 emerges as the best budget-friendly option, as its prices start from Rs 4.84 lakh, ex-showroom, and it has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 33.85 km/kg. If you are looking for a family car with spacious interiors, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R can be considered a good option. Under a budget of Rs 10 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is clearly the most sensible option, as it also has a 5-star BNCAP safety rating.

FAQs 1. Which is the most affordable and most fuel-efficient CNG car? The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the most affordable CNG car with the highest ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 33.85 km/kg. 2. Which CNG car is best in India? Considering fuel efficiency as a metric, and leveraging my own industry experience, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the best option for budget-conscious buyers; the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is the best option for family needs; the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the best option under Rs 10 lakh.

3. Which CNG Car is best under Rs 10 Lakh In India? In my own opinion, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the best CNG car under Rs 10 lakh in India, as it offers an ARAI mileage of up to 33.73 km/kg, has a 5-star BNCAP safety rating, and can offer a combined range (full tank of petrol & CNG) of up to 1,232 kilometres.