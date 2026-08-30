Skoda Superb Diesel India: The fourth-generation Skoda Superb sedan has been revealed in India, and it is expected to launch in the first half of 2027. The Skoda Superb will be offered as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in its top-spec Lauren & Klement (L&K) trim in the country. Let’s take a look at the design, features, and engine specifications of the upcoming Skoda Superb.

Skoda Superb 2026: Design The fourth-generation Skoda Superb will retain the elegant look and silhouette of previous-generation models. The new model comes equipped with LED matrix headlights and LED DRLs at the front, and the front fascia also features the brand’s signature grille with chrome slats, which is also surrounded by chrome. The honeycomb mesh air inlets are placed low on the front bumper, and a horizontal chrome strip runs between them. On the sides, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are visible, and Lauren & Klement badging is placed on the front fenders. On the rear, it gets a wraparound LED taillight setup, and the Skoda badging is placed on the tailgate.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e, XEV 9s, And BE 6 SPORTEQ Now Available With BaaS: Prices Start At ₹11.45 Lakh Skoda Superb 2026: Features The Skoda Superb 2026 features a dual-tone theme with black and Cognac shades inside the cabin. In terms of features, it gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, a 3-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and Skoda lettering, and leatherette upholstery. The Superb gets a 14-speaker Canton sound system, a triple-zone climate control system, a 25-watt wireless phone charger, rear sunblinds, massage function, ventilated and heated seats, and more. In terms of safety, it comes packed with 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a Level 2 ADAS suite, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and more.

Also Read: Ather Konarc E-Scooter Launch Tomorrow: 200 km Range, TFT Instrument Cluster, And More Expected Skoda Superb 2026: Engine Specs The Skoda Superb 2026 will be offered in India with a 2-litre diesel engine, which is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). While the model will be offered in India with a Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) setup, a more powerful version of the engine was showcased during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The engine on offer can generate peak power and torque outputs of 150 hp and 360 Nm, respectively.