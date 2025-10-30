Suzuki Access CNG Prototype: Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled a research prototype of the Access scooter that is capable of running on both CBG (Compressed Biomethane Gas) and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) options. The CNG/CBG prototype of the Access features the same neo-retro aesthetic as the one sold in India, but features a unique dual tank setup – one for gas fuels and another for petrol.

The Access prototype features a 6-litre CNG tank with a filling nozzle under its seat, accompanied by a 2-litre petrol tank with an external fuel filler. Riders can switch between the fuel options, depending on availability. At full capacity, the scooter delivers a combined range of around 170km, according to Suzuki. This move reflects Suzuki's commitment to supporting India's Net Zero targets and providing customers with sustainable mobility solutions.

The model is currently in the research phase, and it is too early to comment on its commercial launch in the country. If launched, the Access CNG/CBG could result in significant fuel cost savings compared to its petrol counterpart.

Suzuki's Biogas Initiative for India

Among the exhibits is also a scale model of Suzuki's biogas production plant, developed in collaboration with an Indian dairy cooperative. The initiative converts dairy waste into compressed biogas (CBG), a renewable energy source. This helps not only convert agricultural waste into clean energy but also empowers rural economies through local biogas production, reducing fossil fuel dependence.