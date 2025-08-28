- By Pawan Mishra
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
TVS Orbiter Range: TVS Orbiter has been launched in India for Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom). As anticipated, the Orbiter has become the brand’s most affordable electric scooter post-launch. The brand has provided some significant advancements to the scooter in terms of features and connectivity. Let’s take a look at the range and other key details of the newly launched TVS Orbiter.
TVS Orbiter: Range & Features
The brand has not yet revealed the technicalities of the battery used in the Orbiter; however, it has a claimed IDC range of up to 158 kilometers once fully charged. The most affordable electric scooter in the TVS lineup comes equipped with Crystal LED headlamps, combination light DRLs at the front and rear, a USB charging port, Cruise Control, Reverse parking assist, and more. The Orbiter by TVS also gets a Fully Digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, Incoming call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and distance to empty. The electric scooter by TVS also offers connected features via the TVS mobile app. The Scooter also gets features such as Automated Hill Hold Assist, automatic Motor Cutoff, and more when the scooter falls to enhance rider safety.
TVS Orbiter: Parts & Convenience
The scooter gets a single-piece seat, which is 845mm long, and it also gets a grab rail at the rear. The newly launched TVS Orbiter features a 14-inch wheel at the front, along with a 12-inch wheel at the rear. Stopping power comes from a drum brake setup, and the brand claims that the scooter gets best-in-class Underseat bootspace of 34 litres. To provide customers with less stress, the brand has also provided an IP67-certified battery and motor on the Orbiter.