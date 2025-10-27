Porsche 911 Carrera Price: The Porsche 911 Carrera is one of the most popular coupe cars in the world. In India, the prices for the Porsche 911 Carrera range between Rs 2.00 crore (ex-showroom) to Rs 3.60 Crore (ex-showroom). Recently, a video featuring the Porsche 911 Carrera stuck in a pothole on a road was posted on the social media platform, Instagram.

Porsche 911 Carrera Viral Video The video is supposedly from Kerala, and it was posted on the social media platform Instagram by a page named ‘fa_moh_’. The video features a yellow Porsche Carrera stuck in a pothole on a road in Kerala. The video has accumulated more than 6 lakh likes so far, and it has also sparked debate over road conditions in India.

Also Read: New Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025 Features Revealed: Gets Level 2 ADAS And More Porsche 911 Carrera: Netizens React The video featuring the Porsche 911 Carrera in a pothole has also accumulated more than 31 thousand likes on Instagram, and more than 500 people have posted comments on the video. While one of the users commented, 'Our tax money is in the wrong hands, ' another user shared a funny comment, 'God has punished him for using a GT3 wing on a Carrera. ' Another user commented 'Space Technology,' while another comment read, 'Indian style burnout.'