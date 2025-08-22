PM Modi Bihar Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated several key developmental projects in Bihar, worth Rs 13,000 crore, including the Rs 6,880-crore Buxar thermal power plant. He also flagged off two trains -- Amrit Bharat Express between Gayaji and Delhi and Buddhist Circuit train between Vaishali and Koderma.

The PM also inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Muzaffarpur. The medical facility includes advanced oncology OPD and IPD wards, operation theatres, modern laboratories, a blood bank, and a 24-bed ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and HDU (High Dependency Unit).

#WATCH | Gaya Ji, Bihar | PM Narendra Modi flags off two trains. Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi, and the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma, which will give a boost to tourism and religious travel across key Buddhist sites in the region.



Source: DD pic.twitter.com/IvJLvebVq2 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025 Addressing the gathering in Gaya Ji, PM Modi attacked the Mahagathbandhan allies, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saying that Bihar was in a pathetic state under the RJD rule. "Remember the condition here during the rule of lantern (RJD). This region was in the clutches of red terror. Cities like Gaya Ji were in darkness during the rule of 'lantern' (RJD). They had pushed the entire state into darkness. There was no education or employment. So many generations were forced to migrate. RJD considers the people of Bihar only as their vote bank. They want nothing to do with their life, sorrows, or respect," the PM said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "... Remember the condition here during the rule of lantern (RJD). This region was in the clutches of red terror. Cities like Gaya Ji were in darkness during the rule of 'lantern' (RJD)... They had pushed the entire state into darkness. There was… pic.twitter.com/bOxR8Zx4tW — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025 PM Modi further targeted the opposition over the issue of illegal immigrants entering India and said that the "NDA government will not allow illegal immigrants to decide future of our country". "NDA is working hard so that the youth of Bihar can get employment here in their state, so that they get respect and they are able to stay with their parents," he said. ALSO READ: 'Insecure Of Young Talents...': PM Modi Takes Veiled Dig At Rahul Gandhi

"The increasing population of illegal immigrants in the country is a matter of concern. In the bordering areas of Bihar, demography is rapidly changing. The NDA government has decided not to let illegal immigrants decide the future of our country. We will not let immigrants take away the jobs meant for the people of Bihar," the PM said.

"To tackle this threat, I have proposed to start a demographic mission. This mission will begin its work shortly. We will throw out every immigrant. People of Bihar need to beware of the supporters of these immigrants in the country. Congress and RJD want take away the rights of the people of Bihar and give them to immigrants for appeasement and to increase their vote bank," he added.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "... The increasing population of illegal immigrants in the country is a matter of concern. In the bordering areas of Bihar, demography is rapidly changing. The NDA government has decided not to let illegal immigrants decide the future of our… pic.twitter.com/XgHGCQUKm9 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025 PM Modi Slams Congress, RJD For Opposing Constitution Amendment Bill Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed the opposition parties for opposing the Constitution Amendment Bills introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The bills, Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seek to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and minister of a state if he/she has been arrested in a serious offence for 30 days. "RJD, Congress, and Left parties are opposing a harsh law on corruption. They are very angry. Who doesn't know what they are afraid of? They think that if they go to jail, all their dreams will be shattered. They are so rattled that they are opposing a law which is in the public interest," PM Modi said. ALSO READ: Delhi CM's Attacker Rajesh Khimji An Animal Lover, Believes He Was 'Chosen By Lord Shiva' To Protect Dogs: Report