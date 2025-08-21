Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a veiled dig at Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP, Rahul Gandhi, calling him insecure of young talents within the Congress party. According to Jagran.com's report, PM Modi made these remarks at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's informal Tea party without naming Rahul Gandhi. Citing sources, Jagran.com reported that the party was organised at the Speaker's office after the House was declared sine die on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The party was attended by only the leaders of the NDA while the opposition stayed away from it. The report added that PM Modi did not name Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading his party's agitation against the Election Commission's revision of the voter list in Bihar, but his comments were apparently aimed at Rahul.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Speaks To French President Macron, Discusses Russia-Ukraine War, West Asia Conflicts The PM said that these young leaders may be making the leadership feel insecure and nervous. Perhaps the leadership is scared of these young leaders. He said that the opposition kept creating hurdles. Due to this, many bills were passed amidst the opposition's protest.

They could not even be discussed. On the absence of opposition leaders in the meeting, someone commented that it has become difficult to bring Congress together because some leaders with whom the government regularly talks are not able to influence the party's decision.

On this, the Prime Minister said that there are some talented young MPs in the opposition, who can make the leadership 'insecure'. The Prime Minister has earlier expressed similar opinions while criticising the Gandhi family and said that they put their interests paramount.