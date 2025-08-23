Prashant Kishor, while addressing a public meeting in Paliganj, Patna, as part of his 'Bihar Badlav Yatra', launched a strong attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He said that Lalu ji's son has not even passed the 9th grade, yet he wants his son to become a king, while on the other hand, the people of Bihar, whose children have completed matriculation, BA, and MA, are still not getting jobs.

Making a big promise to the people of Paliganj, Prashant Kishor said that this time, vote by looking at the faces of your children. After Chhath, the youth of Dulhin Bazar, Paliganj, or Patna will not have to leave their homes and families to work for a wage of Rs 10,000-12,000.

5,000,000 such youths from all over Bihar will be called back and given employment here for Rs 10,000-12,000. Prashant Kishor further said that from December 2025, every man and woman over the age of 60 will be given a monthly pension of Rs 2,000.

Additionally, until government schools are improved, you can educate your children under the age of 15 in private schools, and the government will pay their fees so that even a poor person's child can study in an English-medium school.

Prashant Kishor appealed to the public not to vote for leaders who have looted them and their children this time. Whether it is Lalu, Nitish, or Modi, do not vote based on the faces of the leaders this time. This time, vote for your children and establish the rule of the people in Bihar. This time, vote for your children's education and employment.