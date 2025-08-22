Stray Dogs SC Order: The Supreme Court on Friday modified the August 11 order, saying stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour. The top court ordered that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed, and dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs to be created across the country. The Supreme Court asserted that there have been instances due to such feeding instances, the population of dogs is increased out of proportion.

ALSO READ: Can Rabies Be Eliminated By Washing Wound With Soap? What WHO Says Amid Row Over Stray Dogs Relocation

Here Are The Other Takeaways From The SC Order

- The Supreme Court ordered that MCD should create feeding areas in municipal wards.

- The top court said that if a public servant is obstructed from doing their duty, they will be liable.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM's Attacker Rajesh Khimji An Animal Lover, Believes He Was 'Chosen By Lord Shiva' To Protect Dogs: Report

- The Supreme Court asserted animal lovers can move an application before the MCD for the adoption of dogs.

- The apex court expanded the ambit of its proceedings on the menace of stray dogs.

- The top court issued notice to Secretaries of the Department of Animal Husbandry, all states and Union Territories and sought their response on framing of a national policy to deal with the problem.

- The Supreme Court also directed its Registry to seek information from all High Courts where petitions are pending on the issue of stray dogs and ordered that all such matters will be transferred to the top court.

The Supreme Court verdict comes as a big relief for stray dogs. The order his seen as a landmark move to create a system to protect street dogs' rights.

August 11 SC Order Sparks Outrage

Earlier, the August 11 SC order drew mixed reactions. The animal lovers ferociously criticised the apex court ruling, while a big section of society welcomed it. On August 11, a two-judge bench of the top court had directed the authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the canines to dog shelters. The top court order came after it took a suo motu on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.