For the resolution of all queries and complaints related to the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, the Election Commission has activated multiple contact channels for voters, including the Voter Helpline 1950.
In a press release, the Commission detailed the multi-level support system:
1. National And State Contact Centres
National Contact Centre (NCC): This functions as the central helpline for all states and union territories. It operates daily from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm via the toll-free number 1800-11-1950, staffed by trained officers.
State And District Contact Centres (SCC/DCC): The Commission has directed the establishment of State and District Contact Centres. These centres operate throughout the year in regional languages on all working days during office hours.
2. Online Portals And Email
Book AA Call With BLO: A link for 'Book a Call with BLO' is available on the Commission's portal: https://ecinet.eci.gov.in/homepage. Voters can use this feature to contact their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) or connect with other election officials.
Email Complaints: Voters can also send their issues directly via email to complaints@eci.gov.in.
3. Tracking And Resolution
Grievance Portal: All complaints and queries are tracked through the National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP 2.0).
Resolution Timeline: The Election Commission has instructed the Chief Executive Officer, District Election Officers, and Election Officers to resolve all complaints within a 48-hour timeframe.