For the resolution of all queries and complaints related to the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, the Election Commission has activated multiple contact channels for voters, including the Voter Helpline 1950.

In a press release, the Commission detailed the multi-level support system:

1. National And State Contact Centres

National Contact Centre (NCC): This functions as the central helpline for all states and union territories. It operates daily from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm via the toll-free number 1800-11-1950, staffed by trained officers.