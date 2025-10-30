On the lines of the Kumbh Mela, the sale of mobile UTS (Unreserved) tickets has commenced at Muzaffarpur Junction. This facility has been introduced to manage the passenger rush during Chhath Puja, ensuring that travelers do not face difficulty in purchasing unreserved tickets.

The facility became available to passengers from Wednesday at three major stations of the Samastipur railway division, including Muzaffarpur. All divisions of the East Central Railway (ECR), including Samastipur, have been provided with ten mobile UTS units each.

Ananya Smriti, Senior DCM of Samastipur, stated that four mobile UTS units have been provided to Muzaffarpur. These devices have also been supplied to Darbhanga, Saharsa, and Raxaul stations. At Muzaffarpur Junction, TTEs and commercial staff are issuing tickets to passengers in the holding area using these devices.