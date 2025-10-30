Indian states with highest engineering colleges: There are several states in India where there are the highest number of engineering colleges which provide various specialisations in B.Tech. It emphasises that, while students frequently choose renowned colleges and institutions, the sheer number of colleges in a state is an important consideration.

There are approximately 8000 plus engineering colleges in India, with more than 6000 being private B.Tech colleges, and 2000 plus engineering colleges come under the category of the government institution. Here we bring to you top 5 Indian states with the highest number of engineering institutes for students to pursue B.Tech Programmes.

Mostly, students choose only renowned institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology, IITs or the NITs, based on their placement records, strong alumni network, internship and job opportunities or the popularity of their branches offered, like the Computer Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

Top 5 States with most B.Tech Institutes:

1.Tamil Nadu: There are 892 engineering colleges as approved by the All India Council for Technical Education. It has B.Tech colleges such Indian Institute of Technology, NIT Tirruchapali and more.

2. Maharashtra: There are 698 B.Tech colleges as approved by the All India Council for Technical Education. It has several prestigious engineering institutes such as National Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and more.

3. Uttar Pradesh: There are 601 B.Tech colleges for students as approved by the All India Council for Technical Education. It has Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and more institutes.

4. Karnataka: There are 526 engineering colleges for students as approved by the All India Council for Technical Education. It has AMC Engineering College, Alva's Institute of Engineering and Technology and more.

5. Chennai: There are 164 engineering colleges as approved by the All India Council for Technical Education. It has Chennai Institute of Technology, College of Engineering, Guindy and more.

