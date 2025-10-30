ICAI CA September Result 2025 Date Out : The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result date for the announcement of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) September examination on November 3, 2025 on their official website. According to the official notification released by the ICAI, the Final and Intermediate exam results will be released around 2:00 pm, while the Foundation course result will be made available around 5:00 pm on November 3, 2025

Those students who have appeared for the ICAI CA September 2025 examination will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and by using their login credentials such as Registration Number and Roll Number.

The Intermediate examinations were conducted in two different groups, with Group 1 appearing on September 4, 7, and 9, while Group 2 sat for their examinations on September 11, 13, and 15. Following these, the Foundation course examinations were conducted on September 16, 18, 20, and 22. Those candidates who participated in the exams will be able to check their results on November 3, 2025.

Steps to check ICAI CA September Result 2025:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website: icai.org to check their September 2025 exams result.

Step 2. On the homepage, there will be a link for the ICAI CA Sept Result 2025, click on it.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where students have to enter the registration number and roll number.

Step 4. Click on the Submit button and your ICAI CA September Exam 2025 Result will be displayed on the screen..

Step 5. Check the result carefully and download the scorecard and keep it safe for future reference.

The students must keep a close check on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to stay updated with the latest information.

