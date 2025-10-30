West Bengal Holiday Tomorrow : The festive season is almost over, schools and colleges in several states have been opened. Cyclone Montha continues to impact weather conditions in several districts and areas. All the schools and educational institutes will remain closed tomorrow due to Cyclone ‘Montha’ and Jagadhatri Puja. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in the state.

District administrations in several states and districts of India are monitoring rainfall and wind conditions because of cyclone ‘Montha.’ Government and private schools in several districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are also closed due to bad weather conditions following Cyclone Montha.

Cyclone Montha is an intense storm which is hitting India's eastern coast. In 2023, India's deadliest cyclone season left 523 people dead. There are several states of India such as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal and more have ordered the closure of schools and educational institutes because of heavy rainfall and cyclone Montha.

Jagaddhatri Puja 2025 is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals predominantly in West Bengal, India. This festival is celebrated to mark the worship of Goddess Jagaddhatri, an incarnation symbolising divine power of truth and the triumph of good over evil.

How to get latest School Holiday Updates:

Official school announcements: For the most accurate, latest, real-time information and updates parents are advised to check their school's official portals and WhatsApp groups.

Local news: Parents are advised to keep a close check on the local news channels for announcements from the district administration.

Students should check with their schools or parents for the latest updates regarding closure. The situation will be re-evaluated, and decisions on school holidays will be announced accordingly

