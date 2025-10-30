LIC AAO Result 2025 OUT: The Life Insurance Corporation of India has officially announced the result of the LIC AAO Preliminary Examination 2025 on October 29, 2025 on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the written examination of the LIC AAO Prelims 2025 will be able to check their result online and can download their scorecards by visiting the website.

The preliminary examination for the LIC AAO positions was conducted on October 3, 2025 in online mode. The examination took place in four different examination sessions. The prelims examination consisted of an objective test in online mode. The exam had three sessions- reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and English language. Also, there was no negative marking in the exam and students have to qualify every stage to be eligible for the recruitment process.

The main examination will be conducted on November 8, 2025 and those candidates who have qualified the AAO Preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination. The students will be required to enter their credentials to download their scorecard PDF.

Steps to check LIC AAO Result 2025:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in to check the result.

Step 2. There will be a link for the ‘LIC AAO Result 2025’ available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where students have to enter their details such as registration number, roll number and birth date.

Step 4. Submit your login credentials and your LIC AAO Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check your result carefully and do not forget to download it for future reference.

Download Scorecard PDF

The students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation of India at licindia.in to stay updated with the latest updates.

