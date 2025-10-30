Today's School Assembly News Headlines: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 30, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insight.

National School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Cyclone Montha Makes Landfall; Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Bear the Brunt

2. Government Committed to Farmers’ Welfare, Says PM Modi; Non-Urea Fertiliser Subsidy Increased for Rabi Season

3. Centre Directs States to Ensure Recruitment of Ex-Agniveers by Private Security Agencies

4. India Bloc Manifesto Promises Official Language Status for Bhojpuri, Magahi, Bajjika, and Angika

5. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Slams ‘Artificial Rain’ Trials, Calls It an Attempt to Steal Lord Indra’s Credit

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1. India and EU Make Good Progress on Tariff Issues; EU Delegation to Visit Next Week for FTA Talks

2. Pakistan Says Peace Talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban Government in Istanbul Fail After Four Days

3. Nepal’s Tourism Authority Issues Advisory for Safety of Trekkers and Mountaineers

4. North Korea Test-Fires Cruise Missiles Ahead of Donald Trump’s Visit to South Korea

5. South Korea Trade Deal Remains Elusive as Trump Seeks USD 350 Billion Investment

Sports School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Hamirpur’s Manisha Kumari Wins Gold in 4x400m Relay at South Asian Athletics Meet

2. Mohammed Shami’s Five-Wicket Haul Secures Bengal’s Win Over Gujarat

3. Indian Women’s Football Team to Play Exhibition Match Against Nepal in Gangtok

4. India Bids to Host 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships and 2026 Asian Relays

5. Gender Testing Planned for Female Skiers and Snowboarders with 100 Days to the Olympics

Quotes of the Day:

“Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustration and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success.”



~ APJ Abdul Kalam