Telangana School Holiday Update 30 October 2025: Cyclone Montha is wreaking havoc. The sea is becoming turbulent. Due to this, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of Telangana on October 30, 2025. This has raised concerns about school safety and functioning.

Districts like Kumaram Bheem, Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Mancherial, and Bhuppalpally are expected to experience very heavy rainfall, leading to a 60% chance of school holidays. Students in these areas may not be required to attend school until an official announcement is made.

Other districts like Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Jangong, Bhuvanagiri, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Malkajgiri are expected to experience heavy rainfall, leading to a 50% chance of school holidays. Although the probability is low, the situation will be closely monitored, and decisions will be made based on the severity of the rainfall and the safety of students. School Holiday Announced By D: District Collector Anudeep Durisetti said in a statement that in view of Cyclone Motha, a holiday was declared for all educational institutions in Khammam district on Wednesday. The collector said in the statement that in view of the cyclone and heavy rainfall in the district, a holiday was declared for all government, aided, and private educational institutions in the district on Wednesday. The collector urged people to remain alert.

However, he said the holiday will be extended depending on the situation. Keeping this in mind, another holiday is expected tomorrow, October 15th. Also Read: School Holiday Tomorrow (Thursday) Live Updates: Check States & City-Wise School Closure Updates Due To Cyclone 'Montha' & Festivals Telangana Summative Assessment (SA) Exam Postpone: A holiday was declared for all government and private schools in Nagarkurnool on Wednesday (October 29, 2025). Besides, the Summative Assessment (SA)-II exam scheduled for today was postponed, said A Ramesh Kumar, District Education Officer, Nagarkurnool. The next date of the exams would be informed later.

The district Collector, Badavath Santhosh, has been reviewing the impact of the Cyclone Montha in the district since this the morning and gave instructions to officials from various departments. The paddy brought to the procurement centres by farmers , as well as the grains kept in various places for drying, has to be secured from getting soaked.

Parents and students are advised to stay informed of any official announcements from school authorities or local authorities. Student safety and well-being is paramount, and schools may be closed if necessary.

Students should check with their schools or parents for the latest updates and instructions. The situation will be re-evaluated, and decisions on school holidays will be made accordingly.