IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Date: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS will soon announce the IBPSC Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 Result on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the preliminary examination will be able to check their results and download their scorecards by visiting the website.

The results will be released for the Customer Service Associates preliminary examination and will be able to download through the official website at ibps.in. The Customer Service Associates preliminary examination 2025 was conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025

The IBPS Clerk online prelims examination consisted of objective tests worth 100 marks. The time duration to complete the written exam was one hour and the paper consisted of three different sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Also Read: SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Date And Time Live Updates: Expected Release Date, Steps To Download Scorecard At ssc.gov.in; Details Here

Through this recruitment procedure, the IBPS aims to fill over 13,000 vacancies, Also the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has updated the total vacancies from 10270 to 13,533.

Steps to check IBPS Clerk Result 2025:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website at ibps.in to check the result.

Step 2. On the home page, click on the link to download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where students have to enter the details to log in, and submit it.

Step 4. Submit your credentials and download your scorecard displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Those students who have appeared in the examination are advised to check the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection to stay updated with the announcement of the IBPSC Clerk Prelims Result 2025.

Also Read: National Unity Day 2025: Check Its History, Significance And Theme