National Unity Day 2025: The National Unity Day is celebrated on October 31 every year. In 2025, this day will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was popularly known as the ‘Iron Man of India.’ This day celebrated his crucial contribution and role in strengthening the idea of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’ He was one of the most prominent leaders in the Indian National Congress.

National Unity Day: History The National Unity Day was initially established by the government of India in the year 2014 to honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution in the country's independence and to promote national integration, unity and self-awareness. It also serves as a reminder of the nation's unity.

TheNational Unity Day is meant to create awareness about the importance of unity, integrity, and security in the country by highlighting the strength and resilience of the country. The day encourages people, citizens to reflect on the importance of coming together by understanding unity, India's diverse cultures, languages, and religions.

National Unity Day 2025: Theme The theme of the National Unity Day 2025 is ‘Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’ This Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 theme represents the idea of connecting and makes people understand the importance of unity and self-reliance. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has a dream of a confident as well as independent India.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. He was popular for his courage, discipline, and strong will from an early age and his courage to make a contribution. He earned a Law degree from London's Middle Temple and built a successful career as a lawyer.