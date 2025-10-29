MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The MP NEET UG 2025 mop-up round seat allotment result will be declared by the Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh today on October 29, 2025 on their official website. Those students who have applied for the mop-up round will be able to check their results by visiting the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

After the results are announced for the MP NEET UG 2025 mop-up round, candidates will be required to report in person to the allotted medical or dental college or institutes for the process of document verification and admission procedure between the given period of deadline from October 30, 2025, and November 3, 2025, up to 6:00 PM. The process of choice filling and choice locking for the mop-up round was conducted from October 25 to 27, 2025, up to 11:59 PM.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: What to do after the result?

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling process. Candidates can check the detailed schedule at mcc.nic.in.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to check mop-up round result

The candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to check the mop-up seat allotment result:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in to check their seat allotment status.

Step 2. There will be a link for the MP NEET UG 2025 mop-up round seat allotment result available on the home page.

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 4. Click on submit and your MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up seat allotment result will be displayed.

Step 5. Check the seat allotment result and download it for future reference.

