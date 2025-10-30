The trial at Noida International Airport scheduled for today, Thursday, has been postponed and is now likely to take place on Friday, October 31. The DGCA was scheduled to conduct a check with an aircraft today for navigation calibration. However, the reason for the trial's postponement is not yet known.

Before issuing an aerodrome licence to Noida Airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently conducting flight tests at the airport to ensure the safety of passengers and aircraft. For the past three days, various agencies have been inspecting the airport's security, navigation systems, and communication equipment for aircraft landing and take-off on the runway.

According to the authorities, everything is in accordance with the set standards, with the agencies now preparing for the successful landing and take-off of a mini aircraft as the final phase of testing. After completion of the testing, the DGCA will issue a licence to Noida Airport based on the report.

The DGCA, in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India and other agencies, has been conducting flight tests at the airport since Monday, with daily reports of the testing being sent to the DGCA.

NIAL's Nodal Officer, Shailendra Bhatia, stated that the inspection of navigation and communication equipment installed on the runway and ATC tower is underway. This includes the inspection of the Instrument Landing System (ILS), Distance Measuring Equipment (DME), Very High-Frequency Omnidirectional Range (VOR), and Air Traffic Control (ATC) equipment.