Starting Thursday, the Awas Vikas Parishad (Housing Development Council) will offer a 15 per cent discount to flat buyers who make a lump-sum payment. This new scheme, which the council was unable to provide during the recent Diwali and Chhath festivals, will be effective across the state until January 31, 2026.

The decision is aimed at selling the council's more than 10,000 vacant flats across Uttar Pradesh, including in Lucknow. The new policy was approved at the 273rd board meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad on October 9 but took 20 days to be implemented.

New Discount And Payment Structure

The new offer significantly increases the incentive for lump-sum payments. Previously, the council offered a 5 per cent discount for full payment within 60 days of booking.

The new discount structure is as follows:

15 per cent Discount: For a full lump-sum payment made within 60 days of booking.

10 per cent Discount: For a full lump-sum payment made within 90 days of booking.

According to Dr Neeraj Shukla, Additional Housing Commissioner and Secretary, the council has also introduced new rules for possession and installment payments:

Possession: Buyers can get immediate possession of a flat by depositing 50 per cent of the amount as a lump sum.

Installments: The remaining 50 per cent of the amount can be paid in installments over a 10-year period.

Additional Discount: If a buyer, after paying some installments, decides to pay the remaining balance as a lump sum, they will receive an additional 2 per cent discount on the interest applied to that outstanding balance.

