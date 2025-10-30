Delhi Metro Viral Video: A new day, another fight inside the Delhi Metro, a place that was once known for smooth and silent rides now seems to witness frequent arguments. The latest viral video doing the rounds online shows yet another heated exchange between two male passengers inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach. The video, only 16 seconds long, has managed to grab massive attention for how quickly things escalated from words to blows.

The clip begins with a packed metro scene, some passengers sitting, others standing and holding onto poles. Among them, a man with a luggage bag on his lap is seen arguing with the person seated beside him. No one knows what triggered the fight, but the tension is clear from their body language.

Suddenly, the man holding the bag stands up and slaps the other passenger across the face, shocking everyone nearby. Before anyone can react, he lands another hit, punching the man straight in the chest. As the argument turns physical, the attacker’s wife, sitting next to him, tries to stop him and calm the situation.

ALSO READ: ‘Dekhta Hoon Kaise Jaate Ho’: Rapido Driver Threatens Bengaluru Woman Over 3-Minute Delay In Viral Video

Watch The Viral Video:

Kalesh b/w Two guys inside Delhi Metro over push and shove: pic.twitter.com/BZ0CdTGvMY — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 29, 2025

Shared online on October 29, the short clip has already crossed 70k views and sparked countless reactions, some viewers expressing shock, while others can’t help but comment on how common such metro fights have become lately.

"Delhi Metro me seat se zyada ego tight hota hai. Thoda dhakka kya laga, dono ne soch liya, Ab toh Dilli ka final match yahi hoga," a user wrote. "Need the rest of the clip. Every metro should have a separate coach where the fight can be taken in full mode, and people can make bets," a second user wrote. "Videos are good, but context is never given. The full story before and after should be provided," wrote a third user.