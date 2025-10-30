Mumbai Cab Driver Viral Post: Dreams can shine even in the most ordinary corners and one Mumbai taxi driver just proved that beautifully. A passenger recently shared a heartwarming story after stepping into a local black-and-yellow cab and spotting a QR code hanging behind the driver’s seat. Thinking it was for online payment, she asked about it but what the driver said next instantly touched her heart.

The QR code wasn’t for money; it was for his son, Raj Rane’s YouTube channel, where the young boy uploads his self-written rap songs. The father found a unique way to help his son’s dreams reach the world. Under the QR code, Raj had written, “Hello, myself Raj, I am the son of the taxi driver. Do scan, this is my YouTube channel where I share rap music. Please do like, share and subscribe. Hope you like it.”

The woman, who works as a marketing professional, later shared the photo of the code on X (formerly Twitter) with a touching note. She wrote, “This is the grind culture in Mumbai I’m so proud of. Got in the back of a local black and yellow cab and saw a QR code hanging from the front seat. I assumed it was a payment code and was already impressed with the efficiency, so I asked the driver. Turns out it’s his kid’s YouTube channel where he makes rap music.”

She further added, “Let me remind you, he doesn’t come from privilege, probably not very educated, but he took what he got, and maximised it into a distribution channel on wheels. Now every time his dad carries a curious passenger, the kid gets views. So simple yet so enterprising. This is an agency.”

this is the grind culture in mumbai i'm so proud of



got in the back of a local black and yellow cab and saw a qr code hanging from the front seat



i assumed it was a payment code and was already impressed with the efficiency so i asked the driver



turns out it's his kid's…



got in the back of a local black and yellow cab and saw a qr code hanging from the front seat



i assumed it was a payment code and was already impressed with the efficiency so i asked the driver



pic.twitter.com/ioZbPbnms5 — Divyushii (@divyushii) October 29, 2025 The post shared yesterday pulled 1.8 million views from X users. "People who generally go out to the world and fight for their hustle with almost everything that they have got are the ones who generally win. Maximising out of the minimal resources is an art possessed and mastered by winners," a user wrote. "Very creative way to promote his kid's work," a second user wrote. "Brilliant example of resourceful marketing, hope you supported the kid's channel with a view!" wrote a third user. "That's actually beautiful, man. It perfectly captures the Mumbai spirit — hustle with heart. No excuses, no waiting for "perfect opportunities" — just making the most of what's available," added a fourth user. "Mumbai is best for a side hustle. No one will judge you," a fifth user added.

ALSO READ: Mysterious Rainbow Light In Pakistan Leaves Netizens Talking About UFOs And Nature’s Magic | Viral Video "That’s the essence of Mumbai — hustle fused with creativity. It’s not just grind culture, it’s entrepreneurial instinct in its rawest form — turning every moment, every mile, into opportunity," wrote another person. "This is PURE Mumbai magic! Taxi bhaiya turning every ride into a launchpad for Raj's FIRE Marathi rap. Just blasted that track - those beats SLAP! Dad's goals unlocked. Who's riding with him next & smashing like/sub?" added another user.